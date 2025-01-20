Oilers captain Connor McDavid suspended 3 games for cross-checking Conor Garland in the head

NEW YORK (AP) — Three-time NHL MVP Connor McDavid has been suspended three games for cross-checking Vancouver’s Conor Garland in the head. The Edmonton Oilers captain had a hearing with the league’s Department of Player Safety on Monday. McDavid will be ineligible to play in games Tuesday against Washington, Thursday in a rematch with the Canucks and Saturday when the Oilers host Buffalo. He can return next Monday against Seattle. Vancouver defenseman Tyler Myers was also suspended three games for cross-checking Edmonton’s Evan Bouchard in the face.

