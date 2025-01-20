Oilers captain Connor McDavid suspended 3 games for cross-checking Conor Garland in the head

By The Associated Press
Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) and Vancouver Canucks' Elias Pettersson (40) vie for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/ETHAN CAIRNS]

NEW YORK (AP) — Three-time NHL MVP Connor McDavid has been suspended three games for cross-checking Vancouver’s Conor Garland in the head. The Edmonton Oilers captain had a hearing with the league’s Department of Player Safety on Monday. McDavid will be ineligible to play in games Tuesday against Washington, Thursday in a rematch with the Canucks and Saturday when the Oilers host Buffalo. He can return next Monday against Seattle. Vancouver defenseman Tyler Myers was also suspended three games for cross-checking Edmonton’s Evan Bouchard in the face.

