Ohtani hits major league-leading 20th home run in Dodgers’ victory over Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 20th home run of the season and the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Cleveland Guardians 9-5 on Tuesday night.

Michael Conforto and Max Muncy also went deep for the Dodgers. Dustin May (3-4) won his second straight start. The right-hander had a season-high nine strikeouts and allowed three runs in five innings.

Daniel Schneemann had a three-run homer in the fourth inning as the Guardians dropped their third straight. José Ramírez extended his hitting streak to 20 games — the longest active run in the majors — with a base hit in the frame.

Ohtani drove a cutter from Tanner Bibee (4-5) into the left-field stands to extend the Dodgers’ lead to 4-0 in the fourth inning.

It was the second time this season and 10th since Ohtani came to the majors from Japan for the 2018 season he has homered in three straight games.

CARDINALS 7, ORIOLES 4

BALTIMORE (AP) — Nolan Arenado hit a tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning, and St. Louis topped Baltimore.

The Orioles were on a season-high three-game winning streak, but they reverted to old habits, going 1 for 14 with runners in scoring position. The lone hit was a three-run homer by Ryan O’Hearn that gave Baltimore a 4-3 lead in the fifth, but the Cardinals responded with a run in the seventh and three in the eighth off the Orioles’ bullpen.

Bryan Baker (3-1) gave up Arenado’s solo shot with one out in the eighth, and then Nolan Gorman and Jordan Walker followed with consecutive triples that eluded Baltimore outfielders. Masyn Winn’s RBI single made it 7-4.

St. Louis took a 3-0 lead in the second inning on Lars Nootbaar’s two-run homer off Tomoyuki Sugano. The Orioles finally scored on Cardinals starter Andre Pallante in the fourth.

Defensive sloppiness in that inning allowed Baltimore to load the bases with nobody out. The Orioles nearly came away with nothing when Jorge Mateo struck out and Heston Kjerstad hit a potential double play ball to second, but first baseman Alec Burleson couldn’t handle Winn’s bouncing throw and Kjerstad was safe with an RBI fielder’s choice.

TIGERS 3, GIANTS 1

DETROIT (AP) — Wenceel Pérez homered in his first at-bat in his season debut, Jack Flaherty worked six scoreless innings and Riley Greene had three hits and two RBIs as the American League-leading Detroit beat San Francisco.

Pérez, who had missed the entire season due to a lower back injury, hit a 2-0 pitch 351 feet to right field in the second inning for his first homer since Aug. 7.

Greene has 22 RBIs in May, the first time in a calender month he has knocked in 20 runs, and has 38 RBIs overall. He is hitting .270 with six homers.

Flaherty (3-6) gave up two hits and a walk while striking out eight as the Tigers won their third straight and improved to 36-20. He retired the last 11 batters he faced. Will Vest pitched the ninth for his seventh save.

Giants starter Logan Webb (5-5) allowed three runs on seven hits and a walk in six innings, striking out 10. San Francisco fell to 2-3 on their current nine-game trip.

PHILLIES 2, BRAVES 0

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ranger Suárez struck out eight over six shutout innings, and Philadelphia survived an injury scare to slugger Bryce Harper to beat Atlanta.

Harper left in the first inning after he was hit near the right elbow by a 95.3 mph fastball from Braves starter Spencer Strider (0-3). Harper sustained a bruise, and an X-ray was negative, the Phillies said.

A two-time NL MVP, Harper took a few steps from home plate, dropped to a knee and gripped his arm in pain. Phillies athletic trainers came out to check on Harper, and the slugger soon headed to the clubhouse.

Without their star first baseman, the National League-leading Phillies still won for the 10th time in 11 games.

Suárez (4-0) played a big role in this one, and continued to shine since his return from an early season back injury. He allowed seven runs in his first start of the season, and since then he has made three starts with at least six innings of shutout ball.

TWINS 4, RAYS 2

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Kody Clemens hit his fifth home run of the season, with father Roger Clemens watching from the stands, and Minnesota beat Tampa Bay to stop the Rays’ season-high, six-game winning streak.

A 29-year-old son of the seven-time Cy Young Award winner, Kody Clemens extended his hitting streak to a career-high eight games when he homered off leading off the second against Taj Bradley (4-4).

Joe Ryan (5-2) won his fourth straight decision, allowing one run and five hits in six innings. Jhoan Duran worked around a walk in the ninth for his ninth save in 10 chances, throwing six of 21 pitches 100 mph or higher.

Carlos Correa had three hits for the Twins, who went ahead on Brooks Lee’s first-inning sacrifice fly. Lee hit into a run-scoring forceout in the sixth and Kameron Misner had a run-scoring groundout in the seventh.

Bradley (4-4) allowed three runs — two earned — and five hits in seven innings, matching his season high.

METS 6, WHITE SOX 4

NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Alonso and Jared Young each hit a two-run homer in the first inning, and New York beat Chicago for their fourth consecutive comeback victory.

Tylor Megill (4-4) recovered from a shaky start, allowing two runs in 5 2/3 innings, to help the Mets (34-21) match a season high at 13 games above .500 with their 14th come-from-behind win.

Miguel Vargas homered and drove in three runs for the White Sox, hitting an RBI double off the top of the left-field fence that nearly tied the score in the seventh.

Megill gave up a two-run homer to Vargas in the first, but the Mets sent 10 batters to the plate against Jonathan Cannon (2-6) in the bottom half — even though a zany mixup on the bases cost Juan Soto a hit.

Alonso followed with his 11th homer and second in three nights after droughts of 16 games and 65 at-bats that were the longest of his career.

Brett Baty singled and Young gave New York a 4-2 lead with his third career homer. Young also doubled to set up Jeff McNeil’s sacrifice fly in the third.

Francisco Lindor added an RBI single in the eighth.

REDS 7, ROYALS 2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Elly De La Cruz hit two long home runs, Brady Singer pitched seven strong innings against his former team and Cincinnati beat Kansas City.

De La Cruz hit a 436-foot shot to center in the fourth inning that tied the score at 2 against Jonathan Bowlan, then a go-ahead 451-foot drive into the right-center fountain in the sixth off Taylor Clarke (1-1). De La Cruz has 11 home runs this season. He tied Pete Rose’s team record for switch-hitters with five multihomer games, including two this year.

Singer (6-3), acquired from the Royals in November, allowed two runs and seven singles.

Tyler Stephenson homered in the second, but Kyle Isbel and Jonathan India had RBI single in the bottom half.

BREWERS 5, RED SOX 1, 10 INNINGS

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Christian Yelich hit a grand slam in the 10th inning for his first career-walk-off homer, giving Milwaukee a win over Boston.

With Joey Ortiz on at second, Brice Turang lined a four-seam fastball off Liam Hendriks (0-2) for a base hit that moved Ortiz to third. Jackson Chourio walked. One out later, Yelich drove a 1-1 pitch 400 feet over the wall in right-center.

Yelich had tied the game in the ninth inning with an opposite-field double off closer Aroldis Chapman and later scored on Sal Frelick’s base hit.

Rob Zastryzny (1-0) got the final two outs in the 10th for the win.

Ceddanne Rafaela snapped a 0-for-13 slump with a ground-rule double that chased Milwaukee starter Aaron Civale in the sixth. Rafaela advanced to third on a ground out and scored on a wild pitch by Aaron Ashby.

It was looking good for Boston until Chapman’s first blown save of the season.

RANGERS 2, BLUE JAYS 0

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Josh Jung’s two-out single scored pinch runner Sam Haggerty in the eighth inning to break a scoreless tie and Texas beat Toronto.

The Rangers’ second run scored when Toronto catcher Alejando Kirk threw into left field when attempting to pick Wyatt Langford off third base.

Six Texas pitchers held the Blue Jays to four hits, with Luke Jackson (1-4) pitching the eighth for the win and Robert Garcia pitching the ninth for this third save in four opportunities.

Rangers starter Nathan Eovaldi was removed after two innings as a precaution because of triceps fatigue. Eovaldi (4-3), third in the AL with a 1.56 ERA and a .185 opponents’ batting average, isn’t expected to miss his next scheduled start, the team said.

Eovaldi threw 39 pitches in two scoreless innings, allowing leadoff doubles to Bo Bichette and George Springer.

Jays starter Bowden Francis allowed three singles and one walk, leaving after a leadoff single in the sixth inning. Chad Green (1-1) was charged with one earned run in the eighth.

ASTROS 11. ATHLETICS 1

HOUSTON (AP) — Jose Altuve’s 40th four-hit game included a pair of home runs and Houston rolled to a win that dealt the Athletics their 12th loss in 13 games.

Altuve singled on the first inning, homered leading off a three-run third and hit a two-run drive in the fourth, getting his 13th career multihomer game with his eighth home run this season. He singled the sixth ahead of Christian Walker’s homer.

Altuve, who matched his career high for hits, was pinch hit for in the eighth.

Jeremy Pena’s two-run home run capped a four-run second inning.

The A’s have been outscored 100-41 during their skid, which they ended with a 5-4 win over Philadelphia on Sunday.

Hunter Brown (7-3) allowed one run and six hits in six innings, including Lawrence Butler’s leadoff homer in the fourth.

CUBS 4, ROCKIES 3, 11 INNINGS

CHICAGO (AP) — Michael Busch and Matt Shaw hit run-scoring singles in the 11th inning, lifting Chicago past Colorado on and sending the Rockies to their 21st consecutive series loss.

Chicago has won nine of 11 while the Rockies fell to 9-46 and are on pace to finish 27-135. Colorado is 0-18 in series this season and also lost its last three in 2024. The Rockies exceeded the 20 straight lost series by the Chicago White Sox last year.

Brenton Doyle put the Rockies ahead 3-2 with an RBI grounder off Chris Flexen (3-0).

Automatic runner Pete Crow-Armstrong stole third with one out in the bottom half and scored when Busch singled past the drawn-in infield and through the shortstop hole against Tyler Kinley (0-2).

Pinch-runner Jon Berti stole second off catcher Hunter Goodman and Shaw blooped an opposite-field single into short right that landed just 175 feet from home plate.

MARINERS 9, NATIONALS 1

SEATTLE (AP) — Julio Rodríguez hit a two-run home run, Cal Raleigh hit a pair of solo homers and Seattle opened a nine-game homestand with a win over Washington.

Rodríguez and Raleigh went back-to-back after J.P. Crawford led off the first with a single to stake Seattle rookie Logan Evans to a 3-0 lead.

Evans (2-1) went a career-high eight innings, giving up four hits, including a home run by James Wood in the fourth.

Raleigh’s home run made it 4-1 in the fifth, finishing Washington starter Mitchell Parker (4-3). Raleigh’s AL-leading 19th home runs breaks a tie with Brooklyn’s Roy Campanella in 1955 for the most by a primary-position catcher in his team’s first 53 games of a season.

Rodríguez finished with three hits and three RBIs.

YANKEES 3, ANGELS 2

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Carlos Rodón pitched seven scoreless innings of five-hit ball, and Devin Williams barely survived a perilous ninth inning to earn his first save since April 17 in New York’s victory over Los Angeles.

Yoán Moncada homered in the ninth as the Angels ended a stretch of 16 scoreless innings in the series with two runs and three hits off Williams, the Yankees’ embattled new reliever. Williams lost the closer role last month after a shaky beginning to his New York tenure, and he hadn’t had a save opportunity since April 25.

After Moncada led off the ninth with a homer on his 30th birthday, Taylor Ward and Luis Rengifo singled to put runners on the corners with one out. Ward scored when Jo Adell grounded into a forceout, but Williams got pinch-hitter Logan O’Hoppe on a foul popup to secure his fifth save and the Yankees’ seventh straight series win.

Ben Rice and Oswald Peraza homered and Anthony Volpe had an RBI single for the defending AL champion Yankees, who have won four in a row, eight of nine and 15 of 19 to surge seven games ahead of second-place Tampa Bay in the AL East.

Rodón (7-3) tied his season high with 10 strikeouts and didn’t walk a batter while winning his third consecutive start. Opponents are batting just .164 against the left-hander, the lowest mark in the majors among qualified pitchers.

Tyler Anderson (2-2) held the Yankees to five hits and one unearned run over six innings, but the Angels have scored just five runs during their four-game skid following an eight-game winning streak.

PADRES 6, MARLINS 6

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Three-time batting champion Luis Arraez singled in the tying and go-ahead runs against one of his former teams and Miami rookie second baseman Ronny Simón’s three errors helped San Diego rebound from a six-run deficit for a wild win.

Simón originally had been charged with a fourth error but the official scorer changed the call to a single by Xander Bogaerts.

Miami took a 6-0 lead after sending 10 batters to the plate in the first against Stephen Kolek (3-1), who got through 5 1/3 innings for the win.

San Diego started its comeback on Fernando Tatis Jr.‘s 13th homer, an opposite-field, leadoff shot off Max Meyer.

Simón’s misfortunes started in the second when, with runners on first and second and one out, he dove for Tyler Wade’s grounder, which deflected off his glove for an RBI single and rolled into foul territory. He chased down the ball and his errant throw pulled catcher Agustín Ramírez well off the plate, allowing another run to score.

San Diego pulled to 6-5 in the third on Bogaerts’ run-scoring single, which had originally been ruled an error as the ball appeared to go under Simón’s glove, and Jake Cronenworth’s sacrifice fly.

Simón’s fielding error allowed Wade to reach leading off the fourth. Simón fielded Tatis’ grounder and tried to force Wade at second but his throw went over shortstop Javier Sanoja’s head for another error. Wade scored on Arraez’s single to tie it at 6.

Simón was replaced in the bottom of the fifth when Javier Sanoja moved over from shortstop. Otto Lopez entered at shortstop and in Simón’s spot in the order.

Cronenworth hit a leadoff single in the fifth and scored the go-ahead run on Arraez’s third hit, a two-out single to center.

PIRATES DIAMONDBACKS 6

PHOENIX (AP) — Bryan Reynolds had four hits, including a go-ahead three-run homer in the eighth, and Pittsburgh overcame a six-run deficit to stun Arizona.

The Pirates, who entered the night 0-29 when trailing after seven innings, were down 6-2 before scoring seven times in the eighth against Arizona relievers Kevin Ginkel and Jalen Beeks.

The key blows were Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s three-run double, which tied the game and knocked out Ginkel (0-3). After Geraldo Perdomo’s error allowed Oneil Cruz to reach base, Reynolds followed with a homer to left-center off Beeks to make it 9-6.

Henry Davis also homered for Pittsburgh. Joey Wentz (2-1) pitched 3 2/3 innings of long relief for the Pirates. David Bednar retired the side in order in the ninth for his sixth save.

Corbin Burnes pitched seven solid innings, giving up six hits and striking out six. Davis’ homer with a man on in the sixth not only ended Burnes’ shutout bid, it was the first time the Pirates scored in the series after losing 5-0 Monday night.

