O’Hoppe hits 2 of Angels’ 4 homers in 6th straight win, 10-5 over Athletics

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Logan O’Hoppe hit two home runs and drove in three runs, Jo Adell and Zach Neto also homered and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Athletics 10-5 on Wednesday night for their season-high sixth straight victory.

O’Hoppe led off the fourth with his second homer of the game, third in two nights and 13th of the season, just before Adell hit his sixth. Neto’s two-run homer in the third, his eighth, gave the Angels the lead for good at 4-3. The Angels had five two-run innings.

Taylor Ward had three hits, including a triple and double. Jorge Soler had three hits, with two doubles and two RBIs.

Reliever Héctor Neris (2-1) got the win.

The Athletics have lost a season-high eight in a row during which they have been outscored 62-21. JP Sears (4-4) went five innings and gave up six runs on eight hits. The four homers he gave up were a career high.

Rookie Nick Kurtz hit his third and fourth homers. He also homered Tuesday. Lawrence Butler hit his seventh homer, a three-run shot,

Tyler Soderstrom and Max Schuemann had three hits each for the Athletics, who left 13 runners on base.

The Athletics’ Jacob Wilson, third in the majors with a .341 batting average, did not play after leaving Tuesday’s game when he was hit on left forearm with a pitch.

Key moment

Every homer went over 400 feet with O’Hoppe’s second-inning two-run blast topping them all at 470, easily leaving Sutter Health Park, the Athletics’ temporary home.

Key stat

The Angels have homered in 11 straight games, the longest active streak in the majors. They have hit 15 homers in their last six games.

Up next

The four-game series concludes Thursday with the Angels’ Tyler Anderson (2-1, 3.04) set to start against Luis Severino (1-4, 4.22).

