Ohio State’s second title in the CFP era averages 22.1 million viewers, a 12% decline from last year

Ohio State’s 34-23 victory over Notre Dame in Monday night’s College Football Playoff national championship game, was the most-watched game of the season. However, it was a double-digit drop in viewers from last year. ESPN announced Wednesday that the Buckeyes’ second national championship in the CFP era averaged 22.1 million viewers. It was the most-watched, non-NFL sporting event over the past year, but a 12% drop from the 25 million who tuned in last year. It was the third-lowest audience of the 11 CFP title games. The audience peaked at 26.1 million viewers during the second quarter when the game was tied at 7-7.

