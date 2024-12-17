Ohio State’s Howard and Vols’ Iamaleava dealing with playoff pressure from different perspectives

Nico Iamaleava has been learning on the job with each snap, and Saturday night will be his 14th start this year for the seventh-ranked Tennessee Volunteers. Will Howard’s next start for No. 6 Ohio State could be his last in college. The quarterbacks in Saturday night’s first-round College Football Playoff game couldn’t be more different in terms of experience. The pressure is the same: Find a way to advance to the Rose Bowl against top-seeded Oregon on Jan. 1. Iamaleava downplayed the pressure of playing quarterback at Tennessee. He said Tuesday he knows what he signed up for.

