Ohio State walk-on Caden Davis, a social media content creator, is no longer on the team

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State walk-on defensive end Caden Davis, a content creator who has a combined 300,000 followers on various social media platforms, is no longer part of the football team. A university spokesperon says the sophomore from Mason, Ohio, has not been a member of the team for some time. The spokesperson says federal privacy laws prevent him from providing details. Davis wrote in an Instagram post that “changes in the NCAA and personal career reasons” led to his move. He added “I appreciate the support of everyone and your help to respect my privacy about the decision made.”

