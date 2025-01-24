Ohio State star RB Quinshon Judkins declares for NFL draft

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State star running back Quinshon Judkins, who scored three touchdowns in the national championship game, is leaving school early and entering the NFL draft. Judkins announced his decision on social media Friday by saying he is “forever a Buckeye.” Judkins transferred to Ohio State after two seasons at Ole Miss. He is widely expected to be a second-day pick in April. He was at his best against Notre Dame, running 11 times for 100 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught two passes for 21 yards and a score.

