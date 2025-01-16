Ohio State freshman star and former No. 1 recruit Jeremiah Smith lands in national championship game

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — When Ohio State faced Texas in the Cotton Bowl, Jeremiah Smith was expected to shine.

After all, he had piled up 290 yards receiving in two postseason wins and was looking like the star to stop for the rest of the College Football Playoff field. Instead, he was double-teamed by the Longhorns and limited to a single catch for three yards as Ohio State advanced to Monday’s national championship game against Notre Dame with a 28-14 victory.

The 6-foot-3 freshman is a big reason the Buckeyes are here. It may have been hard for many younger players to stay engaged in a game where his impact was limited. But Smith, 19, knew Texas’ focus on his play would help the rest of the offense.

“It’s frustrating but it’s part of being a teammate,” Smith said. “You got to open things up.”

Smith, the No. 1-ranked player in the 2024 recruiting class, amassed 1,227 yards and 14 touchdowns in his first season, breaking Cris Carter’s freshman school records for receiving yards, receptions and touchdowns as he was voted a second-team AP All-American.

The blanket coverage of Smith by Texas is a big reason why wide receiver Carnell Tate finished with a career-high seven catches for a team-high 87 yards, and Emeka Egbuka hauled in five for 51 yards.

“I know they will always do their part no matter if I’m double-teamed or not I know they’re always gonna be open and get the job done,” Smith said.

Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore and the Fighting Irish defense is preparing for Smith. Moore said he must trust his technique and training to compete with Smith.

“He’s definitely an elite receiver, of course,” Moore said. “He’s big, he’s physical, he’s good at attacking the ball in the air. So we just got to be as good and better at attacking the ball this week, so be ready to challenge him.”

Offensive coordinator Chip Kelly said Ohio State’s win against Texas reflects the team’s gameplan — having multiple players who can perform any night.

“The beauty of what we have here is we have more than one weapon,” Kelly said. “The quarterback has to make really good decisions on what they’re trying to take away and then adjust accordingly and I think Will (Howard) did a really good job of that.”

Coaches and players alike know Smith’s value on the field cannot be measured. Smith is also ensuring himself and his future by purchasing permanent total disability insurance, according to CBS Sports. Smith’s premiums, according to the report, cost between $7,500 and $8,000 per million of coverage, protecting himself against a career-ending injury until Aug. 1, 2027, or when he signs an NFL contract.

Smith, who is from Miami Gardens, Florida, said playing in a national championship game is something that has been on his mind since he was a child.

“I had no intention of it being my first year in college to be able to play for a national championship,” he said. “But this being my first year is a blessing for sure and I won’t take it for granted.”

AP freelance writer Curt Rallo contributed.

