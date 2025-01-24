Odermatt takes eventful World Cup super-G for his first win in Kitzbuehel

KITZBUEHEL, Austria (AP) — Swiss star Marco Odermatt finally added Kitzbuehel to his list of World Cup ski victories on Friday, taking an eventful super-G at the iconic Austrian resort where some racers crashed badly.

It was the 44th career win for the skier who has been dominating World Cup racing for the past three seasons. But Odermatt hadn’t finished better than second in 10 previous starts on one of the toughest courses of the circuit.

“It’s an amazing day for me,” he said.

He added that winning Saturday’s downhill remained “the big goal” for him this season.

The annual downhill at the posh ski resort is arguably the most prestigious event of the World Cup circuit, attended by 45,000 spectators, including representatives of politics and entertainment.

Switzerland's Marco Odermatt celebrates on the podium after winning an alpine ski, men's World Cup Super-G, in Kitzbuehel, Austria, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Marco Trovati

“But it’s a big step for me today, winning the super-G and having the golden (chamois) is very nice,” said Odermatt, referring to the animal-shaped winner’s trophy.

“For me, it was a very solid race. I tried to be clever, that’s what was needed today. In every section of the course some racers were faster than me, but a race is about who is the fastest from top to bottom.”

The race was interrupted numerous times after racers crashed. Notably, Alexis Pinturault was airlifted off the course with a right knee injury. Entering a left turn, Pinturault caught a bump and his right ski hit a gate before he slid off the course. He initially stood up but laid down again and tapped on his right knee when medics attended him.

The French ski federation said Pinturault suffered a significant bone bruise on the medial plateau and a minor fracture of the medial meniscus, adding he would return to France for treatment.

Pinturault, a three-time Olympic medalist who won the 2021 World Cup overall championship, competed only in his eighth race since returning from an 11-month layoff for an injury to his left knee.

“So many crashes, especially Alexis again, that hurts,” said Odermatt, adding he tried to pick a rounder race line in the section where many crashed over the icy bumps.

Racing in perfect, mostly sunny conditions, Odermatt wasn’t clean in some sections but reacted quickly to regain his balance or get back on the ideal race line.

Raphael Haaser trailed Odermatt by only 0.11 seconds for second place in the Austrian’s first race after a six-week injury layoff. Odermatt’s Swiss teammates, Stefan Rogentin and Franjo von Allmen, placed third and fourth, respectively.

“It’s amazing,” Haaser said. “I live about 45 minutes from here, so it’s really a home race for me.”

Odermatt extended his lead in the overall and discipline standings. He became the only skier with a second win in the discipline this season, after the first four super-Gs had four different winners.

The racers ranked second and third behind him in the super-G standings, Austria’s Vincent Kriechmayr and Norway’s Fredrik Moeller, didn’t start, a week after they both crashed in a downhill at another classic venue, Wengen.

The super-G opened the 85th edition of the classic Hahnenkamm races, which have a prize fund of more than 1 million euros ($1.05 million), with the winners of each race earning 100,000 euros ($105,000).

After Saturday’s downhill, the event concludes with a slalom on Sunday.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.