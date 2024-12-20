Odermatt remains winless in Gardena after 3rd-place result in super-G, US skier Goldberg 2nd

SELVA DI VAL GARDENA, Italy (AP) — Marco Odermatt still can’t win a race in Val Gardena. The three-time overall World Cup champion finished third in a super-G on the Saslong course a distant 0.43 seconds behind Italian winner Mattia Casse who earned his first career victory. It was Odermatt’s fourth podium finish at the resort in the Italian Dolomites. The Swiss standout said the course-set wasn’t challenging enough for his characteristics. American skier Jared Goldberg finished a mere 0.01 behind in second place for his first career podium result in his 168th World Cup race.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.