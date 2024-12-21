Odermatt finally wins in Gardena as he dominates a World Cup downhill

SELVA DI VAL GARDENA, Italy (AP) — Marco Odermatt has finally conquered the Saslong. The three-time overall World Cup champion dominated to win a downhill in Val Gardena as he beat Swiss teammate Franjo von Allmen by 0.45 seconds. It was Odermatt’s first victory at the resort in the Italian Dolomites after four podium finishes there. Odermatt yelled out in joy several times after crossing the line before taking off his skis and raising them up and letting out another long yell. American skier Ryan Cochran-Siegle finished third, with Nils Allègre of France missing out on the podium by one hundredth of a second.

