Odermatt becomes Switzerland’s most successful male skier with another GS win on the Gran Risa

LA VILLA, Italy (AP) — Marco Odermatt is back to his imperious best. Odermatt followed up his first win in Val Gardena in Saturday’s downhill by winning a World Cup giant slalom as he continued to dominate the Gran Risa to become Switzerland’s most successful male skier. It was Odermatt’s 41st World Cup victory. That put the three-time defending overall champion one above Pirmin Zurbriggen for wins for the Swiss men’s team. Odermatt was third fastest in a tricky first run but was much more aggressive in the second to make it back-to-back GS wins after a difficult start to the season. He beat Léo Anguenot by 0.85 seconds and Alexander Steen Olsen by 0.88.

