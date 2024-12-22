Odermatt back to his best to clinch back-to-back World Cup victories

LA VILLA, Italy (AP) — Marco Odermatt is back to his imperious best. The Swiss standout followed up his first win in Val Gardena in Saturday’s downhill by winning a World Cup giant slalom as he continued to dominate the Gran Risa. Odermatt was third fastest in a tricky first run but the three-time defending overall champion was much more aggressive in the second to make it back-to-back GS wins after a difficult start to the season. He beat Léo Anguenot by 0.85 seconds. The Frenchman also had a strong second run to rise from ninth to clinch his first ever World Cup podium finish. Alexander Steen Olsen was third, 0.88 behind Odermatt and just ahead of first-run leader Filip Zubcic.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.