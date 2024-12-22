Odermatt back to his best to clinch back-to-back World Cup victories

By The Associated Press
Switzerland's Marco Odermatt speeds down the course during an alpine ski, men's World Cup giant slalom, in Alta Badia, Italy, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gabriele Facciotti]

LA VILLA, Italy (AP) — Marco Odermatt is back to his imperious best. The Swiss standout followed up his first win in Val Gardena in Saturday’s downhill by winning a World Cup giant slalom as he continued to dominate the Gran Risa. Odermatt was third fastest in a tricky first run but the three-time defending overall champion was much more aggressive in the second to make it back-to-back GS wins after a difficult start to the season. He beat Léo Anguenot by 0.85 seconds. The Frenchman also had a strong second run to rise from ninth to clinch his first ever World Cup podium finish. Alexander Steen Olsen was third, 0.88 behind Odermatt and just ahead of first-run leader Filip Zubcic.

