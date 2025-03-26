Nylander, Tavares each have 2 goals, 2 assists as Maple Leafs beat Flyers 7-2

TORONTO (AP) — William Nylander and John Tavares each had two goals and two assists, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Philadelphia Flyers 7-2 on Tuesday night.

Bobby McMann, David Kampf and Max Domi also scored for Toronto, and Matthew Knies had two assists. Anthony Stolarz made 17 saves.

Ryan Poehling and Sean Couturier scored for Philadelphia, which lost its sixth straight. Samuel Ersson had 23 saves.

Maple Leafs forward Scott Laughton faced his former team for the first time since being traded on March 7. Laughton played 12-plus seasons for the Flyers after they selected him in the first round (20th overall) of the 2012 NHL draft.

After Poehling gave the Flyers a 1-0 lead at 7:59 of the first, Tavares tied it 2 1/2 minutes later. Nylander then put Toronto ahead with 4:49 left in the opening period.

McMann, Tavares and Nylander scored in the first 12 minutes of the second to push the Maple Leafs’ lead to 5-1.

Takeaways

Maple Leafs: Nylander has a career high-tying 40 goals for the third straight season.

Flyers: Philadelphia fell to 1-8-2 in its last 11 games against Toronto, including losing all three matchups this season.

Key moment

Nylander glided around the back of the goal and found McMann right in the slot, and he made good on it with a one-timer at 1:45 of the second period. McMann’s 20th of the season was the start to a four-goal period for the Maple Leafs.

Key stat

Tavares extended his goal streak to three games and his point streak to four (five goals, four assists).

Up next

Flyers host Montreal on Thursday to open a three-game homestand, and Maple Leafs visit San Jose.

