OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Aaliyah Nye hit seven 3-pointers and scored a career-high 32 points as the No. 18 Alabama women bounced back from a humbling loss to beat Mississippi 84-78. The Crimson Tide was crushed 84-40 at No. 5 Texas Thursday.

