Nye, Green lead balanced Alabama in 82-67 win over Michigan State women for the Spartans’ first loss

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Aaliyah Nye scored 18 points, Zaay Green added 17 and Alabama put all five starters in double figures and beat No. 15 Michigan State 82-67 in the West Palm Beach Classic, ending the Spartans’ record start. The Crimson Tide (11-1) dominated the third quarter and led by as many as 22 before Michigan State (11-1) surged back to get within eight with just under three minutes to go. Alabama made 11 of 14 free throws in the fourth quarter, 9 of 10 in the last three minutes. Julia Ayrault scored 18 points to lead the Spartans. The teams combined for 54 turnovers, 45 fouls and 46 free-throw attempts, making 35. The Crimson Tide hit 5 of 7 3-pointers while Michigan State was 4 of 16 overall in the third quarter as Alabama turned a two-point halftime lead into a 62-41 advantage.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.