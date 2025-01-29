NWSL MVP Temwa Chawinga signs contract extension with Kansas City Current

The Kansas City Current have signed National Women’s Soccer League Most Valuable Player Temwa Chawinga to a three-year contract extension. The deal announced Wednesday would keep the forward from Malawi with the Current through the 2028 season. Chawinga led the league last season with an NWSL single-season record of 20 goals. She also won the league’s Golden Boot.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.