Nussmeier throws for 304 yards and 3 TDs as LSU beats Baylor 44-31 in Texas Bowl

HOUSTON (AP) — Garrett Nussmeier threw for 304 yards and three touchdowns as LSU beat Baylor 44-31 in the Texas Bowl. Nussmeier, who finished 24 of 34, tossed scoring passes of 10 yards and 1 yard to Trey’Dez Green and 41 yards to Chris Hilton Jr. in the first half as LSU built a 34-17 halftime lead. Hilton caught four passes for 113 yards and a touchdown. Aaron Anderson had eight receptions for 91 yards for the Tigers, who finished the season with a three-game winning streak. LSU has won three straight bowl games. Sawyer Robertson was 30 of 51 for a career-high 445 yards and two touchdowns for the Bears, who had their six-game winning streak snapped.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.