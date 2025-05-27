Nuggets’ Russell Westbrook say he’s having surgery on his right hand to fix 2 breaks

DENVER (AP) — Denver Nuggets point guard Russell Westbrook said he was having surgery Tuesday to fix two breaks in his right hand that he suffered during the season.

He wrote in his “ Word of Westbrook ” newsletter that he was “grateful for everyone’s support all year and I can’t wait to be back out there at 100% soon. The comeback is already in motion.”

The 36-year-old Westbrook is coming off a season in which he helped the Nuggets extend the Oklahoma City Thunder to seven games in the second round of the playoffs before being knocked out. He provided a boost off Denver’s thin bench in the postseason. Westbrook averaged 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists in the regular season.

Westbrook signed a two-year deal last summer, with a player option next season that would be worth $3,468,960. He has played for the Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Washington and Houston since spending 11 seasons with the Thunder.

