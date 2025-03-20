Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray sit out against the Lakers, who are missing LeBron James

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nuggets stars Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray sat out due to injuries when Denver faced the Los Angeles Lakers, who are still without LeBron James. Jokic is missing his second straight game with a bruised right elbow, while Murray is also missing his second straight game with a sprained right ankle. The Nuggets’ pillars are accounting for a combined 50.6 points, 16.6 rebounds, 16.4 assists and 3.2 steals per game this season. Jokic and Murray both traveled to Los Angeles and did pregame work in an attempt to play, but ultimately were ruled out. James is considered day-to-day.

