Nuggets make no moves at the trade deadline after focus to find another big man fall through

DENVER (AP) — Nuggets general manager Calvin Booth had big plans at the trade deadline in the form of acquiring another frontcourt player. It didn’t work out. They elected not to tinker at all with a roster that’s built around Jokic, their three-time NBA MVP. The Nuggets remained quiet as other teams in the West made splashy moves. For now, Denver will rely on the 36-year-old DeAndre Jordan, maybe Zeke Nnaji or Dario Saric, when Jokic needs a breather. In the playoffs, it figures to be Aaron Gordon stepping into the role. Gordon has been dealing with a calf injury this season.

