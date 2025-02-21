Nuggets have a shot at first 10-game win streak under coach Malone, but Lakers stand in the way

DENVER (AP) — Nuggets coach Michael Malone took a pragmatic stance on his team’s current nine-game winning streak. He said it beats the alternative. For all that Malone has accomplished over his 10 seasons in Denver, his Nikola Jokic-led squads have never won 10 in a row. All that stands in the way is LeBron James, Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday. Denver hasn’t lost at home to the Lakers since April 10, 2022. Should Denver win, it would mark the seventh 10-game win streak in franchise history. The team record is 15 by the 2012-13 Nuggets led by coach George Karl.

