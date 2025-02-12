Nuggets guard Julian Strawther selected to Rising Stars event as an injury replacement

DENVER (AP) — Denver Nuggets guard Julian Strawther will be part of All-Star weekend after being selected to the Rising Stars event as an injury replacement. Strawther takes the place of Portland guard Scoot Henderson, who suffered an ankle injury recently. The league announced the replacement Wednesday ahead of Denver’s game against Portland. The 22-year-Strawther has played in 54 games this season, averaging 9.6 points a game. He leads second-year bench players in total points, minutes played, field goals made and 3-pointers made. Lately, he’s been moved into the starting lineup with Russell Westbrook sidelined by a hamstring injury.

