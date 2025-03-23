Nuggets expect Nikola Jokic to return to the lineup during upcoming 5-game homestand

By The Associated Press
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, right, talks with Denver Nuggets center DeAndre Jordan, second from left, while on the bench during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Friday, March 21, 2025, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jenny Kane]

HOUSTON (AP) — Nuggets center Nikola Jokic is expected to return to the Denver lineup during the team’s upcoming five-game homestand, coach Michael Malone said. Jokic missed his fourth straight game Sunday, sitting out against the Rockets in Houston due to a left ankle impingement. Malone said Jokic was not expected to play Monday when Denver’s homestand starts against the Chicago Bulls. Jokic, a three-time MVP, is averaging 29.1 points, 12.8 rebounds and 10.3 assists this season. The Nuggets are 1-2 in the last three games without Jokic.

