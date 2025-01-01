Nugent-Hopkins scores decisive goal, McDavid and Brown gets 2 assists each and Oilers top Utah 4-1

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored the go-ahead goal early in the second period, Connor McDavid and Connor Brown each had a pair of assists, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Utah Hockey Club 4-1 on Tuesday night.

Mattias Ekholm, Troy Stecher and Leon Draisaitl also scored for the Oilers, who have won eight of their last 11 and 12 of their last 16. Stuart Skinner was made 26 stops in net for the Oilers.

Jack McBain scored for Utah, which has now lost five straight. Leading scorer Clayton Keller was a late scratch.

Rookie goalie Jaxson Stauber made 34 saves.

Takeaways

Utah: Logan Cooley picked up an assist to give him points in eight of his last nine games and 15 of his last 18. It also extended his road point streak to 11 games, the longest active road point streak in the NHL.

Oilers: With his two assists, McDavid extended his points streak to 12 games, recording 23 points in that span. It is the 14th time that McDavid has had a streak of 11 games or more, hitting his personal best of 17 in 2022.

Key moment

The Oilers took a 3-1 lead with goals coming just 20 seconds apart early in the second period. Before the five-minute mark of the middle frame, Edmonton executed a nice three-way passing play with McDavid sending it across to Nugent-Hopkins, who had an easy tap-in for his eighth of the season. Then before that goal could be announced, Connor Brown dropped it back to Stecher, who scored.

Key stat

Brown picked up assists on both early-second period goals, giving him 10 points in his last nine games. He now has 16 points this season after getting just 12 points in 71 games last season.

Up next

Utah: Visits the Calgary Flames on Thursday night.

Oilers: Host the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night.

