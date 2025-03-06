Ntamack and Penaud return to France team to face Ireland in Six Nations blockbuster

PARIS (AP) — Romain Ntamack returns at flyhalf and Damian Penaud is restored on the right wing for the Six Nations match against Ireland on Saturday. Ntamack was red-carded in the opening 43-0 win against Wales after he shoulder-charged the head of opposite Ben Thomas. He missed the agonizing defeat against England and the 11-try dismantling of Italy. Penaud was axed from France’s team to play Italy after a rare poor performance against England. The round-four showdown in Dublin will likely decide the fate of the Six Nations title. Ireland has won its three games so far and is looking for an unprecedented third straight outright title.

