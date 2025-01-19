Novak Djokovic won’t speak to the Australian Open’s local TV network without an apology

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic has declined to do a customary post-match TV interview at the Australian Open to protest comments made on air by someone who works for the official broadcaster of the tournament in the host country, Channel 9. Djokovic said he wants an apology from the channel and its employee, Tony Jones, who called the 24-time Grand Slam champion overrated and a has-been during an on-air appearance at Melbourne Park where a crowd of the player’s supporters were chanting. Djokovic, a 37-year-old from Serbia, said that Jones, “made a mockery of Serbian fans and made insulting and offensive comments toward me.”

