Novak Djokovic has trouble with his body and a fan but moves into the Australian Open’s 4th round

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic has overcome some trouble breathing and played quite well for a straight-set victory over 26th-seeded Tomas Machac to reach the fourth round at the Australian Open. Djokovic’s 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 victory at Rod Laver Arena on Friday night allowed him to continues his pursuit of a record 25th Grand Slam title. He has won 10 at Melbourne Park. Djokovic was broken only once and converted 5 of 15 chances on Machac’s serve. One other barometer of how well it went: Djokovic amassed 28 winners to just 20 unforced errors. He will play Jiri Lehecka next for a spot in the quarterfinals.

