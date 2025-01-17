Novak Djokovic has trouble with his body and a fan but moves into the Australian Open’s 4th round

By HOWARD FENDRICH The Associated Press
Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts during his third round match against Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake]

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic has overcome some trouble breathing and played quite well for a straight-set victory over 26th-seeded Tomas Machac to reach the fourth round at the Australian Open. Djokovic’s 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 victory at Rod Laver Arena on Friday night allowed him to continues his pursuit of a record 25th Grand Slam title. He has won 10 at Melbourne Park. Djokovic was broken only once and converted 5 of 15 chances on Machac’s serve. One other barometer of how well it went: Djokovic amassed 28 winners to just 20 unforced errors. He will play Jiri Lehecka next for a spot in the quarterfinals.

