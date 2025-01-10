Novak Djokovic declines to address a past interview about getting sick in Australia in 2022

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic has declined to address a past statement about getting sick in Australia in 2022. The 10-time Australian Open champion said at a news conference Friday that he didn’t want to rehash what he describes as a months-old interview with GQ magazine in which he said he had high levels of metal in his blood from food he was served while detained before being deported from Melbourne three years ago. The Australian Open starts Sunday (Saturday EST) at Melbourne Park, where Djokovic is bidding to become the first player in tennis history with 25 Grand Slam singles titles.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.