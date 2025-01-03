Novak Djokovic beaten by big-serving Reilly Opelka in quarterfinals of Brisbane International

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic was beaten 7-6 (6), 6-3 by big-serving Reilly Opelka in the Brisbane International quarterfinals. Opelka served 16 aces including one to finish off each set and earned one of the biggest wins of the American’s career. The 37-year-old Djokovic was playing his first tournament of the year. The 24-time Grand Slam champion is preparing for the Australian Open which starts on Jan. 12. New coach Andy Murray will join Djokovic in Melbourne. Opelka will face Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the semifinals. The other semifinal will feature Jiri Lehecka against Grigor Dimitrov.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.