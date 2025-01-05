Notre Dame’s Ivey grateful for team’s approach in win after tough week with son’s NBA injury

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Notre Dame women’s basketball coach Niele Ivey said she was grateful for the lift her third-ranked team gave her in Sunday’s win at No. 17 North Carolina. That came after an emotional week that included her son suffering a serious leg injury during an NBA game. Ivey is the mother of Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey. He was hurt in a game Wednesday night and needed to have surgery. She said her players “ignited me as a person, and a mother” in the 76-66 road win against the Tar Heels. She says her team “really kept my spirits up.”

