Notre Dame’s Hidalgo, NC State’s Moore headline list of ACC women’s basketball award winners

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo is the Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year, while N.C. State’s Wes Moore is coach of the year. The league released its all-conference honors Tuesday. That came the day before opening play in the ACC Tournament in Greensboro, North Carolina. Hidalgo is the nation’s No. 3 scorer at 24.2 points and was also voted as league defensive player of the year. Moore coached the Wolfpack to a share of the ACC regular-season title and the No. 1 seed in the ACC Tournament. Honors included Duke freshman Toby Fournier as league rookie of the year.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.