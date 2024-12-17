Notre Dame’s Hannah Hidalgo is AP women’s basketball player of the week

The Associated Press national player of the week in women’s basketball for Week 6 of the season:

Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame

The sophomore guard had 29 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in a win over then-No. 2 UConn last Thursday. It was her 17th career game with at least 20 points, five assists and five rebounds. She hit six 3-pointers in the victory. Hidalgo followed that up with a 27-point effort in a rout of Eastern Michigan. It’s the second time this season she’s won the award.

Runner-Up

Khamil Pierre, Vanderbilt. The sophomore forward put forth one of the best efforts in school history with 42 points, 18 rebounds and eight steals in a 106-40 win over Evansville. The 42 points broke the school record for most in a single game, bettering the previous mark of 41 held by Chantelle Anderson (2001) and Ciaja Harbison (2023). Pierre had 20 of her points in the first quarter. She is the fifth Division I women’s basketball player in the last 25 years to have at least 40 points, 15 rebounds and five steals.

Honorable Mention

Aaliyah Alexander, UNLV; Audi Crooks, Iowa State; Serah Williams, Wisconsin.

Keep an eye on

East Carolina forward Amiya Joyner led the Pirates to a pair of road wins over Hampton and Old Dominion. She had 27 points, including the game-winning layup with 6 seconds remaining in overtime to lift East Carolina to a 59-58 victory. She added 17 rebounds and four assists in the win.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.