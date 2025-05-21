Notre Dame, Wisconsin will have a Sunday kickoff for 2026 Lambeau Field game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Notre Dame’s 2026 football game with Wisconsin at Lambeau Field will now have a Sunday kickoff.

The two schools announced Wednesday that they’ll be facing off at the home of the NFL’s Green Bay Packers on Sept. 6, 2026, in a game that will be televised by NBC. The 2026 game previously was set for a Saturday kickoff on Sept. 5.

This is part of a two-game, neutral-site series. Notre Dame defeated Wisconsin 41-13 at Chicago’s Soldier Field in 2021.

The Lambeau Field matchup initially was supposed to take place in 2020, but that game got scrapped due to the pandemic and was rescheduled for 2026.

This will mark the first time Wisconsin has played at Lambeau Field since beating LSU 16-14 in 2016. The only other college football game ever to take place at Lambeau Field was a matchup between St. Norbert and Fordham in 1983.

