Notre Dame star guard Olivia Miles leaves first-round March Madness game with knee injury

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Star guard Olivia Miles fell to the court under the basket early in the fourth quarter of third-seeded Notre Dame’s women’s NCAA Tournament opener on Friday and grabbed her left knee. Miles limped off the court and headed to the locker room. She had two points and eight assists in the game against Stephen F. Austin. The senior guard, a first-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference selection, missed the 2023-24 season with a knee injury. Miles is the only player in the country with three triple-doubles this season. She averages 16.2 points, 5.8 assists and 5.9 rebounds a game.

