Notre Dame star guard Olivia Miles leaves first-round March Madness game with ankle injury

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Star guard Olivia Miles fell to the court under the basket early in the fourth quarter of third-seeded Notre Dame’s women’s NCAA Tournament opener on Friday.Miles limped off the court and headed to the locker room. She had two points and eight assists in the game against Stephen F. Austin. Although Miles was grabbing her left knee, Notre Dame head coach Niele Ivey said in the post-game press conference that Miles suffered an ankle injury when she stepped on someone’s foot. Notre Dame won 106-54.

