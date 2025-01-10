Notre Dame QB Riley Leonard leaves Orange Bowl, checked for concussion before returning

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard briefly went out of the game, then returned to find the end zone in the College Football Playoff semifinal against Penn State on Thursday night at the Orange Bowl.

Leonard missed much of Notre Dame’s final drive of the first half while being evaluated for a concussion, Irish coach Marcus Freeman told ESPN. Leonard was “asymptomatic,” ESPN quoted Leonard as saying, and he started the second half.

He led an eight-play, 75-yard drive and capped it with a 3-yard touchdown run that pulled Notre Dame into a 10-10 tie.

Leonard went into the medical tent on the Notre Dame sideline with about two minutes left in the half after a play where he was hit by Penn State’s Zane Durant and Dvon J-Thomas. It appeared Leonard hit the back of his helmet on the turf.

Leonard was replaced by Steve Angeli and Notre Dame kicked a 41-yard field goal on the final play of the half to cut Penn State’s lead to 10-3.

“We’re confident in Steve if Steve has to go,” Freeman said in the on-field interview with ESPN at halftime. “If Riley can go, we’re confident in Riley.”

Leonard found Aneyas Williams for a 36-yard gain on his lone pass of the drive that opened the second half. The other seven plays were all runs, with Leonard — who rushed for 15 touchdowns this season coming into Thursday — capping it himself.

Notre Dame also lost left tackle Anthonie Knapp and right guard Rocco Spindler in the first half to injuries. Their status for the second half was not immediately announced and neither was on the field for that opening second-half drive.

Leonard completed six of 11 passes for 63 yards and an interception in the first half. Angeli was 6-for-7 passing for 44 yards on the final drive before the half.

Angeli has been at Notre Dame for three seasons, completing 52 of 72 passes entering Thursday for 728 yards and 10 touchdowns.

