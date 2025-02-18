Notre Dame moves up to No. 1 in AP women’s basketball poll, has busy week ahead

Notre Dame ascended to No. 1 in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll Monday, becoming the third team to reach that spot this season. It’s the first time since the 2020-21 season that there have been that many teams to hold the top spot in one year. South Carolina was the preseason choice and UCLA held the No. 1 ranking for 12 weeks before losing its first game of the season last week to rival USC.

