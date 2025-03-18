Notre Dame looks to dynamic backcourt to regain momentum for March Madness

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Early in the season, Notre Dame built a sparkling resume with victories against two eventual No. 1 seeds — USC and Texas — and a pair of No. 2 seeds in UConn and Duke. After losing three of their last five games, the Fighting Irish enter the NCAA Tournament with a No. 3 seed. Notre Dame (26-5) takes on No. 14 seed Stephen F. Austin (29-5) in the first round on Friday. If Notre Dame is to regain its magic, it will start with a dynamic backcourt regarded as one of the best in the nation in Hannah Hidalgo and Olivia Miles.

