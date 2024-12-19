Notre Dame-Indiana playoff game a twist for those with dual loyalties in the Hoosier State

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Many sports fans in the state of Indiana have split loyalties. They cheer for Notre Dame in football and the Hoosiers in basketball. And the two rarely overlap, creating a friendly relationship rather than a rivalry. But those emotions will be put to the test Friday night when 10th-seeded Indiana makes the 200-mile trip to seventh-seeded Notre Dame. The two in-state programs have only met once since 1958. The Fighting Irish won that game 49-27 in 1991. It’s a matchup that tugs at the heartstrings of many across the Hoosier State.

