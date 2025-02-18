Notre Dame hires Ja’Juan Seider away from Penn State to coach running backs

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Notre Dame has hired running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider away from Penn State for the same job with the Irish. Seider had been the Nittany Lions’ running backs coach since 2018 and was promoted to co-offensive coordinator in 2022 and assistant head coach in 2023. He coached 1,000-yard rushers Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen this past season and this year he will work with one of the nation’s top returning backs in Notre Dame 1,100-yard rusher Jeremiyah Love. He’ll be entering his 16th year as a college running backs coach.

