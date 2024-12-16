Notre Dame gives coach Marcus Freeman contract extension as playoff week begins

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — No. 3 Notre Dame opened its first-round playoff week by giving coach Marcus Freeman a long-term contract extension. The announcement came Sunday night during NBC’s Football Night in America pregame show. Details of the deal were not immediately available, though it is expected to make him one of the nation’s highest-paid coaches. Freeman led the Fighting Irish to 10 straight wins to make his first playoff appearance in his three seasons as head coach. The seventh-seeded Irish will host the first postseason game in school history Friday night when they face No. 9 Indiana, the 10th seed. The winner advances to play second-seeded Georgia.

