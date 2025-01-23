Notre Dame CB Benjamin Morrison enters the NFL draft following a season-ending hip injury

By The Associated Press
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman talks during media day ahead of the College Football Playoff national championship game between Ohio State and Notre Dame Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in Atlanta. The game will be played on Monday. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris Carlson]

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Notre Dame cornerback Benjamin Morrison, a junior who missed most of the season following a hip injury in October, is entering the NFL draft. Morrison announced his decision on social media. He is widely considered a potential first-round pick in April. The 6-foot, 190-pound Morrison had six interceptions as a true freshman in 2022. He had three interceptions and a team-high 10 pass breakups in 2023, when he was a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award. Morrison started Notre Dame’s first six games this season before undergoing season-ending hip surgery.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.