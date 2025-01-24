Notre Dame All-America safety Xavier Watts announces he’ll enter the NFL draft

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Two-time All-America safety Xavier Watts will enter the NFL draft rather than return to Notre Dame for a sixth season. Watts made the announcement on social media four days after the Irish lost to Ohio State in the College Football Playoff championship game in Atlanta. Watts began his college career as a receiver in 2020 and moved to defense his second season. He had 13 interceptions over the past two seasons, most by any player in the Football Bowl Subdivision. Most draft analysts project Watts to be selected late in the first round or in the second.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.