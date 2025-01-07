Notre Dame adapts on the fly to its longest season and changing schedule as CFP semifinal arrives

The postseason for Notre Dame has been all about adapting to circumstances. Taking finals before their first-round victory over Indiana, celebrating the Christmas holiday before taking on Georgia, the Sugar Bowl postponement because of a terrorist attack in the French Quarter and now a shorter week before facing Penn State in the Orange Bowl. The winner advances to the national championship game.

