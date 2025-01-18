Notre Dame AD says he thinks there’s a chance for seeding tweak in College Football Playoff

ATLANTA (AP) — Notre Dame’s athletic director said “I think there’s a chance” there will be tweaks to the way the College Football Playoff awards byes next year — an issue that will be discussed this weekend but that would need unanimous approval from the 10 conferences and the Fighting Irish. Speaking at media day Saturday in advance of the national title game, athletic director Pete Bevacqua called the premiere of the 12-team playoff “a wonderful success, but look at who you’re talking to.” Notre Dame will try for its first title since 1988 on Monday when it plays Ohio State.

