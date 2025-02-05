Not 1. Not 2. But 3 women’s hoop leagues? Athletes Unlimited and Unrivaled WNBA offseason options

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Alysha Clark wants to end the narrative that Athletes Unlimited and Unrivaled pits women’s basketball players against each other or forces them to make an either or decision. She believes the two leagues simply give players more options during the WNBA offseason to play basketball closer to home in order to supplement their WNBA salaries. Clark says the women’s pro basketball leagues addresses years of players sacrificing time with family to play overseas. This is Clark’s first season with Athletes Unlimited, which is in its fourth year overall. Unrivaled is in its first year. Clark says that league is more geared to superstar players while Athletes Unlimited is an opportunity for players to hone their skills for WNBA rosters.

