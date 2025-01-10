Norwich winger Borja Sainz gets 6-game ban for spitting at opponent

LONDON (AP) — Norwich winger Borja Sainz has been banned for six matches after admitting that he spit at an opponent during a game in December. The 23-year-old Spaniard who leads the second division in scoring issued an apology after the Football Association’s ruling was announced. Sainz was also fined 12,000 pounds. He spit at Sunderland defender Chris Mepham in the second half of Norwich’s 2-1 loss at the Stadium of Light on Dec. 21. Sainz leads the Championship with 15 goals this season.

