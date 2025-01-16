Norwich signs Czech Republic winger Matěj Jurásek from Slavia Prague

PRAGUE (AP) — Norwich acquired Czech Republic winger Matěj Jurásek from Slavia Prague to add firepower as it pushes for promotion to the Premier League. The 21-year-old Jurásek signed a contract to June 2030 after the Championship club paid a reported fee of 6.9 million euros. Jurásek is considered a rising star of Czech soccer but has struggled to make Slavia’s starting lineup. He had scored one goal this season in the domestic league and another in the Europa League.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.