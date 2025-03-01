Norwegian soccer votes to keep video review to help referees

By The Associated Press
FILE - A screen communicates a VAR check is in place, during a soccer match between Viking and Molde at SR-bank arena in Stavanger, Norway, July 28, 2024. (Carina Johansen/NTB via AP, file)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Carina Johansen]

OSLO (AP) — Norwegian soccer decided to keep using video reviews to assist referees in its top league after a vote at a congress of its national soccer federation on Saturday. The motion to retain VAR passed with 321 votes to 129 who wanted to scrap the technology that is used by most major competitions. Norway has used it since 2023. If Norway had ditched the video review it would have likely emboldened VAR critics in other countries.

