Norwegian soccer votes to keep video review to help referees

OSLO (AP) — Norwegian soccer decided to keep using video reviews to assist referees in its top league after a vote at a congress of its national soccer federation on Saturday. The motion to retain VAR passed with 321 votes to 129 who wanted to scrap the technology that is used by most major competitions. Norway has used it since 2023. If Norway had ditched the video review it would have likely emboldened VAR critics in other countries.

